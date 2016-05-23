May 23 Facebook:
* Facebook issues response to U.S. Senate Commerce Committee
Chairman John Thune's letter on Trending Topics
* Investigation has revealed no evidence of systematic
political bias in selection or prominence of stories included in
Trending Topics feature
* Facebook says its data analysis indicated that
conservative and liberal topics are approved as Trending Topics
at virtually identical rates
* Investigation could not fully exclude possibility of
isolated improper actions or unintentional bias in
implementation of guidelines or policies
* Facebook was unable to substantiate any of the specific
allegations of politically-motivated suppression of particular
subjects or sources
* Will no longer rely on lists of external websites and news
outlets to identify, validate or assess the importance of
particular topics
* Removing ability to assign "importance level" to topic
through assessment of topic's prominence on the Top-10 list of
news outlets
* Making a number of improvements to trending topics,
including updated terminology in guidelines to make them more
clear
* Will expand our Help Center content on trending topics to
provide more information about this feature and how it works
* Making number of improvements to Trending Topics,
including additional controls, oversight around review team,
including robust escalation procedures
* Will improve trending topics with refresher training for
reviewers that emphasize that content decisions may not be made
on basis of politics
Source text: (bit.ly/20sG1aw)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)