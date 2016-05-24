Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 24 Nel ASA :
* Uno-X Hydrogen AS, a NEL ASA joint venture, has entered into an agreement with a Norwegian affiliate of Praxair as a strategic alliance to install 20 hydrogen refuelling stations, covering all the major cities in Norway by 2020
* As part of the agreement, Praxair's Norwegian affiliate will aqcuire a 20 percent ownership interest in the joint venture
* Following the agreement, Praxair's Norwegian affiliate will hold 20 percent of Uno-X Hydrogen, with Uno-X Gruppen and NEL holding 41 percent and 39 percent, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."