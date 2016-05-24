May 24 Nel ASA :

* Uno-X Hydrogen AS, a NEL ASA joint venture, has entered into an agreement with a Norwegian affiliate of Praxair as a strategic alliance to install 20 hydrogen refuelling stations, covering all the major cities in Norway by 2020

* As part of the agreement, Praxair's Norwegian affiliate will aqcuire a 20 percent ownership interest in the joint venture

* As part of the agreement, Praxair's Norwegian affiliate will aqcuire a 20 percent ownership interest in the joint venture

* Following the agreement, Praxair's Norwegian affiliate will hold 20 percent of Uno-X Hydrogen, with Uno-X Gruppen and NEL holding 41 percent and 39 percent, respectively