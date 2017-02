May 24 Nationwide Building Society

* An underlying profit before tax of 1,337 million stg

* Cet1 capital ratio up to 23.2%

* Leverage ratio improved to 4.2 percent

* Net mortgage lending up 28% to £9.1 billion

* Uncertainty surrounding eu referendum and global economic outlook are likely to have some impact on uk economic activity in near term

* We expect housing market to remain resilient

* Total assets have grown by 13 billion stg to 209 billion stg