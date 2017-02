May 24 BGEO Group Plc :

* 1Q16 profit was gel 87.0mln (us$ 36.8mln/gbp 25.5mln), up 39.6% y-o-y

* Intends to recommend an annual dividend of gel 2.4 per share payable in british pound sterling at prevailing rate

* Total assets increased to gel 10,077.6mln, up 11.6% y-o-y and down 0.4% q-o-q

* Revenue was gel 184.1mln (up 3.7% y-o-y and down 8.5% q-o-q)