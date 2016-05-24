Australia shares rise as weaker dollar boosts miners; NZ falls
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
May 24 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :
* Announced on May 6, 2016 an offer to buy back up to an aggregate of 10,097,136 shares in ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA ("ABGSC") at an offer price of 5.65 Norwegian crowns per share in cash
* ABGSC purchased 10,097,136 ABGSC shares from shareholders in the offering
* Shares were sold at an average price of 2.5242 crowns per share
* Offer was valid until May 23
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3749 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 The top Republican at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday took the first step toward scaling back the controversial "conflict minerals" rule, which requires companies to trace whether their products contain minerals from a war-torn part of Africa.