May 24 Moody's On Portugal

* Portugal's very high debt burden is a key challenge, against the background of only moderate economic growth prospects

* Portugal's economy continues to grow much more moderately than other euro area periphery countries such as neighbouring Spain

* Expects gradual decline in public debt ratio in coming years,but also notes that downward trend is vulnerable to fiscal slippage

* Expects budget deficit to be 3% of GDP this year and thus higher than the government's target of 2.2%,

* Apart from government's own finances, the persistent weakness of the banking sector remains a key risk for Portugal's credit standing

* Portugal's economy has been rebalancing towards the tradable sector and has seen improvements in its external competitiveness indicators