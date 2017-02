May 24 Moody's:

* Malta to benefit from strong economic growth in 2016-17

* Malta will likely see economic growth of 4.1% in 2016, on the back of solid consumer spending and investment

* Various factors will constrain malta's economic growth, including challenges related to resource allocation and small size of domestic market Source text - bit.ly/22n6vvN (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)