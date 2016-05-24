UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB :
* Q1 net sales excluding. beverage tax 349.9 million Swedish crowns ($41.93 million) versus 326.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 37.5 million crowns versus 27.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3445 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources