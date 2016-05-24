UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 E Media Holdings Ltd
* FY HEPS is expected to range between 6.33 and 8.33 cents per share (2015: 41.07 cents), which is a decrease of between 80% and 85% compared to prior year.
* Sees fy heps from continuing operations is expected to range between 6.98 and 8.98 cents (2015: 39.50 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources