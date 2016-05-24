May 24 E Media Holdings Ltd

* FY HEPS is expected to range between 6.33 and 8.33 cents per share (2015: 41.07 cents), which is a decrease of between 80% and 85% compared to prior year.

* Sees fy heps from continuing operations is expected to range between 6.98 and 8.98 cents (2015: 39.50 cents)