BRIEF-Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
May 24 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :
* Successfully commercialized its twinmax 60 cell high-efficiency dual glass module
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 moved in and out of negative territory on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while painting a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy.