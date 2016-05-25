(In May 24 Brief, corrects first bullet to say the company expects to receive $220 mln from divestments in Australia, U.S. and Canada and divestitures in Scotland, not divestments and divestitures in Scotland affected areas alone. A previous version of this brief corrected the headline to reflect the same changes)

May 24 Iron Mountain Inc

* Estimates it will receive proceeds of approximately $220.0 million from divestments in Australia, U.S., Canada, and divestitures in Scotland affected areas - SEC filing

* Anticipates using proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1YUYqfA) Further company coverage: