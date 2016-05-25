(In May 24 Brief, corrects first bullet to say the company
May 24 Iron Mountain Inc
* Estimates it will receive proceeds of approximately $220.0
million from divestments in Australia, U.S., Canada, and
divestitures in Scotland affected areas - SEC filing
* Anticipates using proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings
under its revolving credit facility
