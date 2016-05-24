May 24 Taomee Holdings Ltd -

* Company has received a notice of failure to satisfy continued listing standards from New York Stock Exchange

* Not in compliance with NYSE's continued listing standards due to failure to file annual report on form 20-F for FY ended Dec 31, 2015

* Not in compliance with NYSE's continued listing standards due to failure to file annual report on form 20-F for FY ended Dec 31, 2015

* Is preparing its form 20-F and would need additional time to complete form 20-F