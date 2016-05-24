Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 24 Taomee Holdings Ltd -
* Company has received a notice of failure to satisfy continued listing standards from New York Stock Exchange
* Not in compliance with NYSE's continued listing standards due to failure to file annual report on form 20-F for FY ended Dec 31, 2015
* Is preparing its form 20-F and would need additional time to complete form 20-F Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)