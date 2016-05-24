UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Rovio Entertainment:
* Altogether more than 300 licensees have signed up to angry birds licensing program globally
* The Angry Birds Movie has earned more than $150 million so far around world Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources