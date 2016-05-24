May 24 Efore Oyj :

* Lowers its financial estimate for 2016

* Cuts outlook due to lower than forecasted demand during first half of the year and due to challenges in production

* Estimates its net sales of financial year 2016 to be lower than in previous year

* Sees 2016 results from operating activities without one-time items to be negative, but better than in previous year

* Previous financial estimate was: company estimates its net sales of financial year 2016 to be higher than 2015

* Previous financial estimate was: 2016 results from operating activities without one-time items to be positive

* Says target is to finalize outsourcing negotiations during Q3 2016