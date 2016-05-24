Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 24 UMT United Mobility Technology AG :
* Resolves cash capital increase
* New shares will be offered to selected investors in a private placement at an issue price of 1.25 euros per share
* Intends to invest the proceeds in the further development of its own technology platform and in creating a loyalty product for new customers.
* To increase capital by up to 1,588,805.00 euros by issuing up to 1,588,805 new no par value bearer shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)