May 24 Allied Irish Banks Plc

* Q1 has continued trend from 2015 with strong profitability, increased lending and reductions in impaired loans.

* Net Interest Margin (2) (NIM) positive momentum continues at 2.09%, up 12bps from 1.97% in full year december 2015

CET1 transitional ratio was 15.9% and CET1 fully loaded ratio was 13.1% at end of March 2016.