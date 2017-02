May 24 Big Yellow Group Plc :

* Like-For-Like closing group occupancy is up 3.5 percentage points to 76.7% compared to 73.2% at 31 march 2015

* Revenue for year was £101.4 million (2015: £84.3 million), an increase of 20%

* FY adjusted profit before tax in year of £49.0 million (2015: £39.4 million), up 24%

* Final dividend declared is 12.8 pence per share