May 24 N Mas 1 Dinamia SA :

* Reaches deal to buy 50 percent of Chile's Landmark Capital SA

* Buys now 30 percent of stake in Landmark at fixed price and it will buy the remaining 20 percent in 2019 at a price that will be calculated based on Landmark's results obtained in 2016, 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)