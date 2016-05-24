BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings says unit enters settlement agreement Rhode Island Commerce Corp
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
May 24 N Mas 1 Dinamia SA :
* Reaches deal to buy 50 percent of Chile's Landmark Capital SA
* Buys now 30 percent of stake in Landmark at fixed price and it will buy the remaining 20 percent in 2019 at a price that will be calculated based on Landmark's results obtained in 2016, 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
CHICAGO, Feb 1 Fitch Ratings took aim at its credit ratings competitor Moody's Investors Service in an unusual and blunt public notice on Wednesday with a report detailing disagreements over its analysis of the Chicago Public Schools bond payment protections.
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 U.S. President Donald Trump will likely face questions on his executive order restricting some travel to the United States when he meets chief executives of major U.S. companies on Friday at the White House.