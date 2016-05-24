May 24 Exiqon A/S :

* Says if takeover offer by QIAGEN N.V fails, Exiqon risks short-term profitability and plans for a capital increase to accelerate Life Sciences strategy

* Plans to focus resources on life sciences at expense of publically funded activities within diagnostics

* In consequence of increased strategic focus, plans to discontinue its current Diagnostic segment and write down all associated goodwill of 49.4 million Danish crowns ($7.45 million)

* Additional capital will be required to finance planned investments designed to accelerate company's growth and achieve long-term sustainable profitability

* Company will only continue development of most promising program(s) and seek to commercialize any successfully developed products for diagnostic applications ($1 = 6.6337 Danish crowns)