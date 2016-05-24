May 24 USU Software AG :

* In Q1 of 2016, USU Software increased its group-wide revenue by 20.5 percent year-on-year to 16,957 thousand euros ($19.00 million)

* Consolidated net profit came to 882 thousand euros in opening quarter of 2016 compared with a sum of 929 thousand euros in same period of previous year

* Increased EBIT adjusted for extraordinary effects relating to acquisitions by 27.0 percent year-on-year in Q1 of 2016 to 1,368 thousand euros (Q1 2015: 1,077 thousand euros)

* Q1 EBITDA grew as against Q1/2015 to 1,654 thousand euros (Q1 2015: 1,288 thousand euros)

Revenue and earnings forecast confirmed for 2016