BRIEF-Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
May 24 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a 19.5% ownership stake in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro for $10 million
* Greenbrier currently owns 19.5% of Greenbrier-Maxion while Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro holds remaining 80.5% equity interest
* Upon exercising purchase options it holds, co can potentially own up to a 60% direct equity interest in greenbrier-maxion
* When co completes current investment in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro it will own 35% of outstanding equity of Greenbrier-Maxion
* Secured an option, subject to certain conditions, to acquire an additional 10% interest in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 moved in and out of negative territory on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, while painting a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy.