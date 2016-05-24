Laureate Education flunks IPO debut
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
May 24 Nant Health LLC:
* Nant Health LLC Sees IPO of 6.5 Mln shares of its common stock priced between $12.50 and $15.50 per share - SEC filing
* Prior to sale and issuance of any shares of common stock Nant Health LLC will change its name to NantHealth Inc
* Following IPO, co's chairman and CEO, and entities affiliated with him, will control about 57.9% of voting power of co's common stock Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Hamilton Lane Inc files for IPO of up to $200 million - SEC filing
Feb 1 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc, which is backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, rose as much as 1.6 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the largest U.S. home rental company at about $6.14 billion.