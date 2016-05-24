UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Oriola KD Oyj :
* Says Kronans Apotek, Oriola-KD's Swedish pharmacy chain, has agreed on acquiring six pharmacies from the Swedish pharmacy chain Apotek Hjärtat
* At the same time, Apotek Hjärtat acquires two pharmacies from Kronans Apotek Source text: bit.ly/1syILbs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources