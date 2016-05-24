BRIEF-CoStar Group's unit acquires Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
May 24 Mines Management Inc
* Says Hecla to acquire mines management
* In proposed merger, each outstanding common share of mines management will be exchanged for 0.2218 of a common share of hecla
* Following closing of merger, hecla intends to advance evaluation program of montanore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 1 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.