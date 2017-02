May 24 On Deck Capital

* Expansion of offerings for small business in canada to include line of credit up to c$50,000, expanded term loan up to c$250,000

* Canadian small businesses can apply for a line of credit from ondeck from c$10,000 to c$50,000