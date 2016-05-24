May 24 Technopolis Oyj :

* Says has signed an agreement with Niam V Gårda AB to acquire a multi-customer campus in Gothenburg, Sweden

* Debt-free purchase price is 1.18 billion Swedish crowns (about 126.6 million euros)

* Agreed with seller on an additional purchase price of about 20 million crowns based on realization of expansion potential on campus

* Is planning a maximum 150 million euro rights issue to be executed in autumn

* Details of rights issue are still in planning stages

* Future outlook remains unchanged in aftermath of this deal

* Impact of acquisition is expected to be about +3.8 million euros on net sales and approximately +3.1 million euros on EBITDA in 2016

* Closing of transaction is expected to take place in July