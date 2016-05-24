May 24 Sportech Plc :

* Court of appeal has refused her majesty's revenue & customs permission to appeal to supreme court against court of appeal's unanimous judgment

* HMRC now has option of applying directly to supreme court for permission to appeal against decision of court of appeal and has until 17 June 2016 to make such application