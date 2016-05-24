May 24 Orezone Gold Corp

* Agreed to sell its Bondi gold project to Sarama Resources (tsx venture:swa) in an all share deal

* Total consideration of transaction paid to Orezone is valued at C$1.44 million

* Sarama will issue to orezone 9.6 million shares currently valued at $0.15/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)