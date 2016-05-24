BRIEF-Overstock to buy 604,229 shares from units of Fairfax Financial at $16.55/shr
* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share
May 24 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Says Jonathan Knowles resigned from board
* Says David Mott to succeed Knowles, mott now appointed vice chairman of the board
* Says Knowles will step down on Dec, 2016, and will be succeeded as chairman by David Mott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share
* Enterprise Products Partners LP qtrly fully diluted earnings per unit $0.31
* United Therapeutics Corp says entered into a credit agreement for an unsecured, revolving credit facility of up to $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: