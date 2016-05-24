May 24 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Says Jonathan Knowles resigned from board

* Says David Mott to succeed Knowles, mott now appointed vice chairman of the board

* Says Knowles will step down on Dec, 2016, and will be succeeded as chairman by David Mott