May 24 Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences and CMC Biologics announce manufacturing agreement for Catalyst's next-generation factor VIIA product CB 813D

* Catalyst plans to initiate clinical pivotal trial in hemophilia A and B "inhibitor" patients in 2017

* "companies committed to establishing manufacturing capabilities for next-generation factor VIIA CB 813D"