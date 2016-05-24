UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Wolford Ag :
* Is centralizing its sales and marketing organization
* Will create about 20 new jobs in Bregenz in current 2016/17 financial year within context of implementing these measures
* There will be one central sales and marketing platform for europe, middle east and africa (EMEA) region located at corporate headquarters in Bregenz
* Company is also focusing on platform strategy in America and Asia through its business hubs in New York and Hong Kong
* Relocation of sewing operations to Wolford site in Slovenia as initiated in 2014 and related concentration of textile production in Bregenz will finally be concluded in current financial year
* As part of its strategic objectives, Wolford AG has set a goal of gradually increasing its EBIT margin to 10 percent in order to match performance of other luxury brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources