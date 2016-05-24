May 24 Wolford Ag :

* Is centralizing its sales and marketing organization

* Will create about 20 new jobs in Bregenz in current 2016/17 financial year within context of implementing these measures

* There will be one central sales and marketing platform for europe, middle east and africa (EMEA) region located at corporate headquarters in Bregenz

* Company is also focusing on platform strategy in America and Asia through its business hubs in New York and Hong Kong

* Relocation of sewing operations to Wolford site in Slovenia as initiated in 2014 and related concentration of textile production in Bregenz will finally be concluded in current financial year

* As part of its strategic objectives, Wolford AG has set a goal of gradually increasing its EBIT margin to 10 percent in order to match performance of other luxury brands