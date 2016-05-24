May 24 Tower :

* Will be proposing equity capital raise of up to r820 million through issue of new tower shares, at an issue price of 8 rand per share

* Equity raise will be offered to qualifying investors through a bookbuild process conducted on jse

* Applications will be subject to a minimum subscription amount of r1 million per applicant.

