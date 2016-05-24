UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Edel AG :
* In H1 achieved sales increase by 6 pct to 93.5 million euros ($104.33 million)
* H1 profit after tax and after deducting minority interests at 2.2 million euros lower than in the prior-year period (2.8 million euros)
* H1 EBIT of 5.1 million euros versus 4.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources