May 24 Edel AG :

* In H1 achieved sales increase by 6 pct to 93.5 million euros ($104.33 million)

* H1 profit after tax and after deducting minority interests at 2.2 million euros lower than in the prior-year period (2.8 million euros)

* H1 EBIT of 5.1 million euros versus 4.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)