May 24 Aht Syngas Technology NV :

* Setting of emission price for capital increase of A.H.T. Syngas Technology N.V. about nominal up to 1,000,000 euros ($1.12 million) against cash, via issue of up to 1,000,000 new bearer shares

* Management board announces that price of new shares is set at 7.00 euros ($7.81) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)