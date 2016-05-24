BRIEF-Abano Healthcare updates on Healthcare Partners' partial takeover offer
* "Continues to recommend that shareholders reject the offer"
May 24 Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services Plc
* FY profit before income tax expense 220.4 million naira versus 150.6 million naira a year ago
* FY revenue 1.23 billion naira versus 999 million naira a year ago
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 1 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.