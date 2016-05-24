May 24 Tiscali Spa :

* Signs contract for supply of connectivity services for public administration

* The contract is for the transport of data services in IP protocol, network security services and VoIP communication services throughout the national territory for a duration of seven years

* The contract is multi-vendor framework agreement in which Tiscali has 60 percent of total value of the order