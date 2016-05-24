May 24 Anheuser Busch InBev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch InBev welcomes clearance in EU

* AB InBev has now obtained approval in 14 jurisdictions.

* "With this clearance, we remain firmly on track for a closing in second half of 2016" - CEO of AB InBev.

* In remaining jurisdictions where regulatory clearance is still pending, AB InBev will continue to engage proactively with relevant authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)