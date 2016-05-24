BRIEF-Acorn International says Beijing Xicheng people's court rules in favour of co in trademark dispute
* Acorn International continues to defend its proprietary and licensed brands in China with win in trademark infringement dispute
May 24 BioXcel Corporation :
* Begins strategic collaboration with Alnylam to discover novel RNAi therapeutic products;financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Under terms of agreement, BioXcel will be eligible to receive upfront and development milestone related payments from Alnylam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acorn International continues to defend its proprietary and licensed brands in China with win in trademark infringement dispute
* Awarded a $25.5 million modification to an existing advance planning contract on Tuesday
* Silver bear provides mangazeisky silver project and management update