NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
May 24 Moody's:
* Moody's reviews Bayer's ratings for downgrade on Monsanto acquisition announcement
* Review was triggered by Bayer's announcement of a $122 per share all-cash offer to acquire Monsanto for an aggregate value of $62 billion
* Cautions deal will give rise to significant execution, reputational and integration risks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN/ROME, Feb 1 Italy's Atlantia is working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter said.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Arconic Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp .