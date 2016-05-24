May 24 Scor :
* Successfully places 500 million euro ($557.4 million)
dated subordinated notes
* Coupon has been set to 3.625 pct (until 27 May 2028 first
call date), and resets every 10 years at prevailing 10 years
euro mid-swap rate + 3.90%
* Confirms its current intention to redeem balance of 350
million euro and CHF 650 million undated subordinated note
lines, callable in July and August 2016 respectively
* Notes are expected to be rated A by Standard & Poor's and
A- by FITCH
* Settlement is expected to take place on 27 May 2016
