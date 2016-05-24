May 24 (Reuters) -

* Softbank and startup My Farm will create Farmland Search Joint Venture this August with 30 million yen ($273,000) in capital- Nikkei

* Softbank Technology will own 66% of the new company, which will aim for at least 300 million yen in cumulative revenue by fiscal 2019 - Nikkei

* My Farm will hold the other 34% of the new JV - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1XurpIk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)