Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 24 (Reuters) -
* Softbank and startup My Farm will create Farmland Search Joint Venture this August with 30 million yen ($273,000) in capital- Nikkei
* Softbank Technology will own 66% of the new company, which will aim for at least 300 million yen in cumulative revenue by fiscal 2019 - Nikkei
* My Farm will hold the other 34% of the new JV - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1XurpIk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)