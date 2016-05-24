May 24 Nikkei:
* Orix will raise 94 bln Yen ($855 Million) at the end of
May through 60-year hybrid loans - Nikkei
* Orix Corp will ink deals with 28 financial companies,
including Life Insurers and Regional Banks, as early as
Wednesday - Nikkei
* Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will serve as underwriter for
Orix's Hybrid Financing - Nikkei
* Orix's debt will likely carry interest rate about 1 pct
point higher than LIBOR and be given BBB rating by Standard &
Poor's - Nikkei
Source text (s.nikkei.com/1TBO5E9)
