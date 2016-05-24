BRIEF-Bombardier and Cityjet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and CityJet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
May 24 Quattro Exploration And Production Ltd
* Management expects that financial statements will be completed and filed on or before May 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Bombardier and CityJet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday fined Mastercard Inc and UniRush $13 million for a failure with prepaid cards that in 2015 left tens of thousands of people unable to pay bills and access cash.
* Bioanalytical Systems - effective Jan 31, co entered into a fifth forbearance agreement and sixth amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing