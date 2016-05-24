BRIEF-HCI group real estate unit acquires Pineda Landings shopping center
* HCI Group real estate division acquires 100 percent ownership of newly-built Melbourne, Florida shopping center
May 24 Chubb Ltd
* Launched new suite of insurance coverages that responds to professional and management liability exposures faced by u.s. Family offices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HCI Group real estate division acquires 100 percent ownership of newly-built Melbourne, Florida shopping center
* CEO says shouldn't expect further huge acquisitions in digitisation
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Pedro Parente on Tuesday said he has no timetable to step down as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, vowing his commitment to a long-term turnaround of Brazil's state-controlled oil company.