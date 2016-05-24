May 24 Airbnb Inc

* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk says willing to work with cities to address issues like taxes and transparency - Startup Fest Europe

* Blecharczyk's comment comes after Berlin began restricting private property rentals through Airbnb earlier in May - Startup Fest Europe

* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk SAYS Amsterdam to release new dataset a week from now which could pertain to taxes and "transparency" issue - Startup Fest Europe

* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk does not provide detail on Amsterdam dataset to be released next week - Startup Fest Europe

* Airbnb CTO Nathan Blecharczyk says will increasingly invest in localizing Airbnb in China to meet the needs of consumers - Startup Fest Europe