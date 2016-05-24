May 24 Abbvie Inc
* IL-23 inhibitor risankizumab induces remission in phase ii
study in patients with moderate-to-severe crohn's disease
* Risankizumab was shown to be more effective than placebo
in patients with moderately-to-severely active crohn's disease
* Risankizumab achieved higher rates of clinical response
than placebo with nearly twice as many patients achieving
clinical response
* After 12 weeks, 24% and 37% of patients achieved clinical
remission with 200 mg and 600 mg risankizumab, compared with 15%
receiving placebo
* Trial is ongoing and will evaluate patients up to 52 weeks
* Risankizumab was well tolerated in trial, with numerically
fewer severe or serious adverse events in risankizumab treated
patients versus placebo
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)