May 24 Ibersol SGPS SA :

* Q1 net profit 5.9 million euros ($6.6 million) versus 2.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 consolidated EBITDA up 18.5 percent at 9.3 million euros versus year ago

* Q1 operating revenue 56.9 million euros versus 47.8 million euros year ago

* Says net debt of 20.4 million euros at end of March versus 21.9 million euros at end of Dec 2015

* Q1 adjusted net profit 2.7 million euros

* Says result is adjusted for compensation received for loss of traffic and refund of concession rights

Source text: bit.ly/1qHbNo3

