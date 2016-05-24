BRIEF-Abano Healthcare updates on Healthcare Partners' partial takeover offer
* "Continues to recommend that shareholders reject the offer"
May 24 Biosynex SA :
* Announces agreement with Democratic Republic of Congo
* Agreement for order of 10 CellsCheck
* This first order will allow to equip some of the 26 Congolese provinces before the end of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1sO93qZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 1 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.