Laureate Education flunks IPO debut
Feb 1 Shares of Laureate Education Inc slumped as much as 13.4 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the higher education provider at $1.97 billion, more than a year after it filed to go public.
May 24 (Reuters) -
* Merge Labs Inc says that it has raised about $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Merge Labs Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. Sec that total offering amount was for $10.1 mln - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/2469Zly (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Hamilton Lane Inc files for IPO of up to $200 million - SEC filing
Feb 1 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc, which is backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, rose as much as 1.6 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the largest U.S. home rental company at about $6.14 billion.