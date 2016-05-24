BRIEF-Cooks Global Foods 9-mth constant currency same store sales NZ$22.8 mln
* Constant currency same store sales were up 0.2% for the nine-month period to NZ$22.8 million
May 24 Royal Bank Of Scotland :
* Announces allotment and issue of 38,516,124 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of 220.6868 pence per new ordinary share
* Shares have been sold in market
* Subscription price was determined by reference to average market price during a period since company's Q1 2016 results on 29 April 2016
* Based on this subscription price, gross proceeds of issue are 85 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Constant currency same store sales were up 0.2% for the nine-month period to NZ$22.8 million
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* Hiroshima bank and 13 other Japanese regional banks to connect to interbank payment network that enables direct yuan wiring to Mainland China - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2jwOfnt) Further company coverage: